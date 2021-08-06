Credit Suisse Group Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $108.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

