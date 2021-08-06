Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.
NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.77 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.