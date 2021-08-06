Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.