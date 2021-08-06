Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.30.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,258. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

