Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

