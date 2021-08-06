Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 20.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

