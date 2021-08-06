NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

