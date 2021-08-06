Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,953. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $6,927,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.