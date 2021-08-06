Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 125,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,212,397. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

