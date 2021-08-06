Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 10,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,215. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.47.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

