Idena Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $77,063.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00117469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00145047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.38 or 0.99027988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,251,753 coins and its circulating supply is 46,824,484 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

