Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $98,149.39 and approximately $286.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015352 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

