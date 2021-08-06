Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.