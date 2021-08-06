Calibre Mining’s (CXB) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.58. 236,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,049. The firm has a market cap of C$529.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

