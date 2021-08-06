Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 14,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

