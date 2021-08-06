Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 6,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

