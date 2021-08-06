Credit Suisse Group Cuts Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target to $49.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,559,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.