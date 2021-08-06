Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 324.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 19,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

