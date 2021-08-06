Royal Bank of Canada Increases BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $16.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 124,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

