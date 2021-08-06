Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

