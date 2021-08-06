Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $259.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Information Services Group by 542.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

