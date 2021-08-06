American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 259,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

