Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,146,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 24,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

