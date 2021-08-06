Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,589 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 155,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 114,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

