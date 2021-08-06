OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $3.69 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. M&T Bank comprises approximately 4.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. 19,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

