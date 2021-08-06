Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.4% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,721,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,786.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,501.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,886.58.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

