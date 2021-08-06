Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on September 20th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.