Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Universal Display worth $28,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.