Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $167,096,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 21,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

