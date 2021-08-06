148,704 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 148,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,259. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.