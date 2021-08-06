Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYLOF stock remained flat at $$19.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.