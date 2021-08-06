Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.75 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.69.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,000. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.