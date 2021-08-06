Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. 3,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

