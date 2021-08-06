Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 19,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,791. The company has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

