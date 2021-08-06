V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $941,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

