First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 3.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

