JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €77.18 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

FRA DPW traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching €57.87 ($68.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,857,721 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €57.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

