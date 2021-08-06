Raymond James Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $270.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.
Shares of PCTY opened at $219.28 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $221.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
