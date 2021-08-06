Raymond James Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $270.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Shares of PCTY opened at $219.28 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $221.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

