Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 25,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,203. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

