Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBRID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

HBRID remained flat at $$4.41 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.