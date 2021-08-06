Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 11,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77. Finning International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

