Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock remained flat at $$212.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.
About Mayr-Melnhof Karton
