Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock remained flat at $$212.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

