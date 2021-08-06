Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Down 6.6%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 2,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

