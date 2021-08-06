Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVIFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.