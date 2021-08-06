Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AVIFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.39.
About Advanced Info Service Public
