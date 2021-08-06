ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $874.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Plair (PLA) traded 1,255,707.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016798 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,616,942 coins and its circulating supply is 36,933,331 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

