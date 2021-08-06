Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $58,255.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

