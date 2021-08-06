Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.66.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

