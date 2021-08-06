MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.34 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. MVL has a market cap of $188.34 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Plair (PLA) traded 1,255,707.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00879754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00097173 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,079,088,922 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.