Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.75 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

