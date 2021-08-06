OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

OGI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.39. 633,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.42. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

