Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,948. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

